The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS) said that through the initiative of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to resume the production of Soviet weapons in Europe, Washington is pushing the allies to violate arms control. This was announced on December 1 by the press service of the department.

“With its statement about the need to resume the production of military equipment under Soviet licenses for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine, the US leadership, without being a party to the agreements and without bearing any responsibility for this, is pushing its allies to violate the fundamental norms of international law in the field of conventional arms control,” — says in statement.

The FSMTC noted that Russia in this case reserves the right to retaliate.

“We believe that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the United States and its satellites leads to a dead end in the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and leads to a further escalation of the conflict,” the ministry concluded.

The day before, Blinken said that part of the investment from NATO countries could be directed to improving Soviet-era systems and providing ammunition for them, writes “Gazeta.Ru”.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance considers the only way to peace in Ukraine is the constant supply of weapons to Kyiv. In particular, according to Stoltenberg, there is a discussion in the alliance about providing the Ukrainian side with Patriot air defense systems.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for the Ukrainian army will become a legitimate target for the Russian military.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

