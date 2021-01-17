The official website of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) was subjected to massive DDOS attacks on January 17, TASS reported, citing a source close to the FSIN.

“For two hours the site has been subjected to constant massive DDOS attacks, experts are currently working to restore its normal operation,” the source said.

Where the attacks are coming from has not yet been reported.

At the moment, it is indicated on the site page that technical work is underway.

Earlier that day, the FSIN confirmed the detention of blogger Alexei Navalny, who flew to Moscow from Berlin.

Navalny was put on the wanted list in December 2020 for “multiple violations of the probationary period.” He was supposed to appear for registration with the FSIN at least twice a month, but he violated these conditions. For each violation, Navalny was issued official warnings about the possibility of canceling the conditional sentence and replacing it with a real term of imprisonment.

It is clarified that the court will choose the further measure of restraint for Navalny.