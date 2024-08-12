FSIN begins investigation into barbecue banquet of prisoners at Mordovian IK-7

The Mordovian Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN of Russia) has begun an investigation into information about a banquet of prisoners in the maximum security penal colony IK-7 in the Mordovian village of Sosnovka. This they report “News”.

It was previously reported that the celebration took place on July 20. The photo published by the publication shows about 40 convicts at a table with watermelons, shashlik, salads, pizza, pastries and drinks.

According to lawyer Pavel Korniako, every day of the prisoner is scheduled down to the minute. The lawyer added that such celebrations are impossible in principle, since such a pastime is not provided for by the internal regulations of the correctional institution.

In 2021, inmates of the maximum security penal colony No. 1 in Tyumen illegally grilled kebabs and ate herring under a fur coat. Before that, in 2020, it was reported that prisoners of a colony in Kuzbass had a banquet. They enjoyed roasted piglet and other delicacies.