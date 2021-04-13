Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny was transferred to the colony’s detachment from the medical unit due to his health improvement. This was told in the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), reports TASS…

“From 5 to 9 April, convict A. Navalny was in the medical unit of IK-2 in the Vladimir region under the constant supervision of medical workers. On April 9, due to the improvement in his health, the convict was transferred back to the detachment, ”the department said.

Studies have not confirmed tuberculosis and coronavirus infection in the prisoner. The doctors assessed his state of health as satisfactory.

In early April, Navalny, who is serving a sentence in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the Vladimir region, was transferred to a medical unit with symptoms of acute respiratory infections. During the planned prophylactic medical examination, the prisoner was diagnosed with a high temperature. The first reports of his deteriorating health appeared at the end of March. The regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service said that Navalny’s condition is considered satisfactory.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized Navalny’s replacement of a suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. He was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. Navalny must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.