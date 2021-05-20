The state of health of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny recovered from the hunger strike. About it TASS on Thursday, May 20, said the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov.

The interlocutor of the agency clarified that at present, Navalny’s weight has reached 82 kilograms, he eats normally and has the opportunity to communicate with his family.

“There are no special penalties, violations – they are not present now, and he is not being announced,” Kalashnikov added.

Navalny went on a hunger strike on March 31 due to pain in his leg and back. He demanded that doctors not from the FSIN system be allowed to see him. The oppositionist was later transferred to a prison hospital, where he was reportedly examined by a therapist, neurosurgeon, neurologist, nutritionist and psychiatrist. He underwent an MRI, an ultrasound scan, an EKG, an examination of the lower extremities, a dropper with glucose, proteins and vitamins. On April 23, the founder of the FBK ended the hunger strike.

On May 18, it was reported that the Second Western District Military Court upheld the decision to refuse to open a criminal case after Navalny was hospitalized. Earlier, the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia refused to initiate a case at the request of FBK lawyers.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized Navalny’s replacement of the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with a real one. He was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. Navalny must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.