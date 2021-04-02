The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) responded to the appeal of Russian artists in connection with the health of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny. This is reported by RBC.

The service said in its response that the colony’s employees respect the rights of all prisoners to an uninterrupted eight-hour sleep. “At night, in accordance with the requirements of the law, employees make a round of living quarters and conduct a visual check of the presence of convicts in sleeping places. These measures do not interfere with the rest of the convicts, ”the FSIN noted.

The department also said that meetings with lawyers are provided in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Executive Code. In addition, Navalny is receiving the necessary medical care in accordance with the current state.

At the end of March, more than 150 artists and journalists turned to the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Prosecutor General and the Ombudsman with a request to check the conditions of detention and the condition of Navalny.

Earlier, the Public Monitoring Commission (POC) reported that they had met with a convict in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the city of Pokrov, Vladimir Region, and found out that his leg hurts. “He asked for assistance in receiving Diclofenac injections to relieve pain. However, he continues to walk on his own. No other wishes were expressed, ”the commission said. POC representatives also checked the medical documentation and made sure that the application for the drug was officially recorded.

Reports of Navalny’s deteriorating health in IK-2 appeared on March 24. The regional department of the Federal Penitentiary Service said that the condition of the founder of the FBK is considered satisfactory.

In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence of the oppositionist in the Yves Rocher case with a real one as legal. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. At the same time, his sentence was reduced by 50 days – he must serve in a colony for 2 years and 6 months.