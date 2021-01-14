Alexei Navalny was put on the wanted list due to violations of the terms of punishment – he several times did not appear at the criminal correctional inspectorate for registration as a convict in the Yves Rocher case. About it reported at the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), promising to “take all actions” to detain a Russian on arrival from Germany.

The message says that Navalny was supposed to appear at the inspection at least twice a month until December 29, 2020. However, he did not show up for registration at least six times.

“At the same time, the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in Moscow took into account the fact that from 22.08.2020, Navalny A.A. was treated at the Charite clinic (Berlin, Germany). However, according to the information provided from “Charite”, on September 23, 2020, A.A. Navalny. was discharged from the clinic, ”the FSIN said in a statement. The oppositionist only sent a notification on November 23, 2020 that he was living in Berlin at the Hotel Arabel and was restoring his health.

“Taking into account the indicated facts of malicious violations, guided by the principle of inevitability of responsibility and the requirements of laws, equally equal for all citizens of the Russian Federation without exception, the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in Moscow is obliged to take all actions to arrest the violator Navalny A.A. before the court’s decision to replace the suspended sentence with a real one, ”the department concluded.

The fact that the oppositionist has been wanted since December 29, 2020, it became known the day before. The investigation file was opened on November 27. The ruling states that Navalny did not appear in the Yves Rocher case and ignored control.

Navalny announced his return to Russia on January 13. According to him, he will arrive in Moscow on January 17. The Russian noted that he was in Germany not of his own free will, so the question of returning before him never stood.

Alexey Navalny arrived in Berlin on August 22. Two days earlier, during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow, he felt unwell, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. Then the patient was sent to the German clinic Charite, where local doctors announced the discovery of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. At the same time, Russian doctors who also conducted research did not find any poisons.