Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov confirmed the transfer of Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) to the colony. Reported by RIA News Friday, February 26th.

According to him, nothing threatens the prisoner’s health and safety. The prisoner was promised normal conditions in the colony. If desired, he can engage in production activities there, said the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

On February 25, it became known that the convict had left the Moscow SIZO No. 1 “Matrosskaya Tishina”. The lawyers were not told the colony where their client was transferred. The source reported that Navalny will serve his sentence in one of the correctional institutions in Central Russia.

On February 20, the appeal instance of the Moscow City Court recognized the decision to replace Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one as legal. At the same time, his sentence was reduced by 50 days. He must serve 2.5 years in a colony.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow, at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service, made a decision to replace the punishment for the convicted person for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence.

In December 2014, he was sentenced to 3 years 6 months of suspended imprisonment with a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of committing fraudulent acts and money laundering (in the Yves Rocher case). His brother Oleg received the same term, but real.

Navalny was detained on January 17 at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany, where he was receiving treatment. The oppositionist fell into a coma on August 20 last year, he felt bad during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. On August 22, he was taken to a German clinic, whose doctors announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors found no traces of the poison.