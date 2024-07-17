FSIN denies news of fight between Crocus terrorist and pretrial detention facility employee

FSIN denies news about fight between arrested participant in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev (included in the register of terrorists and extremists by Rosfinmonitoring) with an employee of the Lefortovo pretrial detention center. This was reported by RIA News.

The department stated that the information about the conflict is not true. The suspect and the accused are being held in the pretrial detention center in strict accordance with the law. And the process of their communication with the staff is being recorded by video recorders, the FSIN noted.

The media reported that the prisoner spoke rudely about Islam in a conversation with a Muslim operative. They argued, and the quarrel escalated into a brawl.

The terrorist attack in the Moscow region concert hall occurred on March 22 before the performance of the group “Piknik”. The terrorists broke into the premises, opened fire and set fire to the concert hall, blocking people in the building. After that, the criminals tried to escape, but were detained in the Bryansk region.

Currently, 18 people have been arrested in connection with the terrorist attack, and two more are under travel restrictions. Several criminal cases have been opened under articles on terrorist acts, preparations for terrorist acts, participation in the activities of a terrorist organization, and illegal trafficking of weapons and explosives. The defendants in the case are also accused of participating in the activities of the organization “Vilayat Khorasan” (belongs to the Afghan wing of the terrorist organization “Islamic State” (banned in Russia).