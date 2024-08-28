FSIN denies admission of former DPR Defense Minister Strelkov inclined to escape

The FSIN Directorate for the Kirov Region has denied information about the confession of the former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Strelkov (real name Igor Girkin) prone to escape, about this reported press service of the department.

According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, the administration of the correctional facility did not put Strelkov on preventive watch as someone prone to escape. The agency emphasized that this information does not correspond to reality.

Earlier, information appeared that the ex-minister was recognized as prone to escape. It was reported that a red ribbon was added to the convict’s personal file, and he was also placed on preventive watch.

Igor Strelkov is a retired Russian military man and FSB officer. In 2014, he was the first Minister of Defense of the DPR. After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, he regularly criticized the activities of the Russian Defense Ministry and the country’s leadership.

Strelkov was detained on July 21 and a criminal case was opened against him under Article 280 (“Public calls for extremist activity”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to sources in law enforcement agencies, the reason for the detention of the former DPR Defense Minister was his public statements, as well as appeals from several citizens. Strelkov himself did not admit guilt.