The state of health of the founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Alexei Navalny is assessed as satisfactory. This on Monday, April 19, reported on the official website Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) in the Vladimir region.

It is noted that Navalny is examined daily by a general practitioner. “With the consent of the patient, he was prescribed vitamin therapy,” – also stated in the text.