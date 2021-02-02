The representative of the FSIN department in court asks the court to replace Alexei Navalny (is the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) a suspended sentence of 3.5 years in prison in the “Yves Rocher case”. On Tuesday, February 2, the correspondent of “Lenta.ru” reports from the Moscow City Court.

According to him, Navalny seven times did not appear for a mark in the criminal executive inspectorate and he was issued five warnings about the possibility of replacing the suspended sentence with a real one.

Earlier in the Moscow City Court, a representative of the FSIN said that Navalny committed 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence.

Navalny himself introduced himself as an individual entrepreneur during a meeting in the Moscow City Court. “I work at IP Navalny,” he answered the judge’s question. He named SIZO No. 1 his actual place of residence.

The court refused to allow Navalny’s defense to allow cameramen to attend the hearing. Representatives of the prosecutor’s office and the FSIN spoke out against the shooting.

In 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of fraud and money laundering. The court ruled to consider the imposed sentence suspended with a probationary period, first for five, then for six years. Navalny was detained at Sheremetyevo airport on January 17 after returning from Germany, where he was undergoing treatment.