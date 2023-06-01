The FSB of Russia revealed the intelligence action of the US special services with Apple devices

The FSB of Russia revealed the intelligence action of the US special services using Apple phones. This is stated in statement departments.

So, it was possible to detect anomalies that are typical only for users of Apple phones and are caused by the work of previously unknown malicious software, the department specified. Several thousand Apple phones are known to have been infected.

Also, cases of infection of foreign numbers and subscribers using SIM-cards registered for diplomatic missions and embassies in Russia, including the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance and the post-Soviet space, as well as Israel, Syria and China, have been identified.

Thus, the FSB obtained evidence of Apple’s cooperation with the US National Security Agency.

Earlier it was reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden intends to allow intelligence agencies to monitor foreigners.