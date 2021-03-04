The Russian, detained by the FSB for preparing a terrorist attack at an energy facility in the Kaliningrad region, works as a photographer. Details about the suicide bomber reports RIA News with reference to the regional department of the FSB of Russia.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the detainee is 42 years old, he is married and has a son. It was established that the man wanted to set up an explosion at the Severnaya substation in the Guryevsky district of the region. At home, they found a homemade bomb, instructions for its manufacture and components for explosives.

He wanted to arrange a terrorist attack because of “hatred of the current government.” Among the things confiscated from the photographer were also some materials of “offensive content” in relation to the Russian authorities.

The special services noted that they managed to detain the man thanks to information from vigilant citizens.

A criminal case was initiated against the detainee under Part 1 of Article 205.1 (“Assistance in terrorist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.