The FSB stopped the operation of the Ukrainian military intelligence to hijack combat aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia stopped the operation of the Ukrainian military intelligence to recruit Russian pilots and hijack combat aircraft of the military space forces (VKS) of Russia. This was announced on Monday, July 25, with reference to the Center for Public Relations (CSP) of the special services. TASS.

According to the FSB, Ukrainian intelligence officers acted on behalf of the political leadership of their country.

When recruiting, military intelligence officers of Ukraine promised Russian military pilots not only money, but also guaranteed citizenship of one of the EU countries.

The pilots were required to fly and land aircraft at airfields controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Ukrainian military intelligence disclosed strategic data to Russia

During the recruitment of Russian pilots and their preparation for hijacking aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, a Ukrainian intelligence representative revealed the layout of air defense systems, as well as the country’s airfields.

Among the strategically important data was information on air defense coverage areas in the south-east of Ukraine. See also Russian attack The International Orienteering Federation excludes Russia from its competitions

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence revealed the schemes of the Ozernoe airfields in the Chernihiv region, as well as Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnytsky region. In conclusion, the FSB reported on the height maps of the vicinity of the airfield in the Chernihiv region and Zhytomyr. This information helped the Russian Armed Forces to strike at a number of Ukrainian military facilities.

Russia was offered two million dollars for the hijacking of the Russian Aerospace Forces plane

Ukrainian military intelligence promised to pay the Russian pilot two million dollars for hijacking the plane. The recruiters planned to hijack Su-24, Su-34 or Tu-22MZ aircraft. In a video released by Russian intelligence services, a Ukrainian intelligence officer tells a Russian that their target is a military aircraft for which they are willing to pay.

An intelligence officer points to the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, where it is written that the authorities officially pay for a hijacked plane from one million dollars. But for a Russian pilot, they can make an exception and pay more.

At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence planned to poison the navigator of the hijacked aircraft with clonidine: the substance was delivered to Volgograd.

Bellingcat Chief Investigator Participated in Ukrainian Intelligence Operation

According to RIA Newsthe chief investigator of the publication Bellingcat participated in the Ukrainian intelligence operation to hijack Russian aircraft (entered by the Ministry of Justice in the register of media outlets performing the functions of a foreign agent) Hristo Grozev.

As the agency adds, the Russia 24 TV channel aired a story about the disruption of the operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to hijack Russian combat aircraft.

During it, a fragment of Grozev’s correspondence with one of the participants in the operation was shown.

According to the FSB of Russia, through his coordinator, a Bellingcat employee found two female couriers who met at the railway station in Lipetsk a courier hired by Ukrainian intelligence from Moscow, carrying an advance payment in the amount of four thousand dollars for a Russian pilot who allegedly agreed to hijack.

Russian military pilot spoke about contacts with Ukrainian intelligence

As writes RIA News, a Russian military pilot who helped the FSB thwart Ukraine’s plans to hijack planes, told how he was offered to commit treason and what they promised in return. According to the pilot, he was approached by a man who offered to hijack aviation equipment to Ukrainian territory for a certain amount. At the same time, the pilot initially took the information “as a joke.”

However, after further communication, it became clear that I was dealing with representatives of the special services of Ukraine and their Western allies. By these actions, in their opinion, I had to show my negative attitude towards the policy of the country's leadership in conducting a special operation, as well as to motivate the flight crew to betray the Motherland. Russian military pilot

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence offered the passports of European countries, promised a comfortable life abroad. “But we are all well aware that this is impossible. And we definitely don’t have friends among them, ”the pilot emphasized.