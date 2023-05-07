The FSB of Russia stopped an attempt by Ukrainian UAVs to attack the airfield from the A-50 in the Ivanovo region

The FSB and the Russian Interior Ministry prevented an attempt by Ukrainian drones to attack the Severny airfield in the Ivanovo region. This was reported in the Center for Public Relations (TsOS) of the FSB, writesTASS.

Thus, as noted, “an attempt to commit a sabotage and terrorist act” with the use of drones filled with explosives was suppressed. The department claims that the incident at the Russian airfield was planned to be carried out by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MOU). The FSB CSO also reported that A-50 military aircraft were supposed to be attacked.

Earlier, saboteurs tried to set fire to relay cabinets on a railway in the Chelyabinsk region. Then the fire was noticed on the night of May 7, 20 kilometers from Magnitogorsk. At the moment, law enforcement officers are searching for arsonists.

On May 6, it became known about the attempt of saboteurs to enter the territory of the Belgorod region. At that moment, they approached the local village of Novaya Tavolzhanka from Volchansk. At the same time, Russian border guards stopped the actions of the DRG in time.

On May 4, saboteurs also planted IEDs under power lines in Saratov. This was later noticed by a local resident who called law enforcement agencies.