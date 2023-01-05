The FSB of Russia prevented the explosion of the railway in the Chelyabinsk region

The FSB of Russia thwarted the terrorist act, preventing an explosion on a section of the railway in the Chelyabinsk region. This is reported TASS with reference to law enforcement agencies.

It is known that the employees of the department of the FSB of Russia in the region caught red-handed three saboteurs at one of the railway stations of the South Ural Railway. The men tried to disable the traction substation.

“A canister of gasoline, a gas cylinder, a burner and other items were seized at the crime scene,” law enforcement officials said.

In December, the security forces detained two residents of Berdyansk for sabotage on the railway. The defendants damaged the electrical equipment of the railway traffic coordination system, communication lines and put a pole on the rails so that the train derailed. It was reported that the train driver noticed what had happened.