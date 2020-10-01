Physicist Alexander Lukanin, whom the FSB suspects of trying to transfer Russian secret technologies abroad, was detained in Tomsk. On Thursday, October 1, reports Interfax with reference to an informed source.

He also added that there is no talk of disclosing state secrets yet.

The 64-year-old scientist collaborated with the Tomsk Polytechnic University and the Institute of Strength Physics and Materials Science of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, studied power supplies for particle accelerators and gas-discharge devices, as well as measured charges and ultra-weak fluxes of electromagnetic radiation in nuclear physics.