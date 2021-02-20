Russian citizen Demuri Voronin, suspected of high treason by the FSB, worked in the Bundestag. About it Interfax informed source said.

According to him, the Russian spent about a year in the German parliament as a consultant on foreign policy and energy.

Interfax has no official confirmation of this information.

On February 19, it became known about the arrest of political scientist Demur Voronin, who has dual citizenship of Germany and Russia. He was detained by FSB officers on February 14 in a Moscow hotel. He flew to the capital from Berlin on business. On the eve of his arrest, the man met with friends in a bar, but on February 14, several hours before his flight to Germany, he stopped answering calls.

Voronin lived in Germany, was engaged in consulting on political and economic topics, and could work for the special services of this country, disclosing secret information to them. He is also associated with the journalist Ivan Safronov, with whom he was familiar.

Voronin, after interrogation, was sent to a pre-trial detention center by decision of the Lefortovo court in Moscow. The preventive measure was chosen until April 13. The details of the charges are not known, as the case is classified as “secret.”

Ivan Safronov was detained on July 7, 2020. According to the FSB, he was recruited by the Czech journalist Martin Larish, through whom the journalist in 2017 passed on secret information about “military-technical cooperation between Russia and African countries and the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in the Middle East” to Czech intelligence officials.