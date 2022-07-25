On July 25, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) spoke about the failure of the Ukrainian intelligence operation to hijack military aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia.

“It was planned to persuade Russian pilots to fly and land aircraft at airfields controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the statement said.

However, the information received by the Russian counterintelligence allowed the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to strike back at a number of objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the FSB, Ukrainian intelligence officers also made an attempt to recruit Russian military pilots. Acting on behalf of the leadership of their country, they were going to offer money and guarantees of obtaining the citizenship of one of the EU members.

The department noted that the employees of the Ukrainian special services involved in the operation and their accomplices were declassified.

On July 18, RaHDit hackers identified Russian citizens who collaborated with Ukrainian military intelligence. They noted the impressive size of this list and reported that it had been forwarded to the competent authorities.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. It began against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

