FSB stopped the operation of Ukrainian military intelligence to hijack Russian combat aircraft

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia stopped the operation of Ukrainian military intelligence to recruit Russian pilots and hijack combat aircraft. This was reported to Lente.ru on Monday, July 25, in the press service of the department.

The security forces believe that Ukrainian intelligence officers acted on behalf of the political leadership of their country. According to the FSB, when recruiting, military intelligence officers of Ukraine promised not only money, but also guaranteed Russian military pilots to obtain citizenship of one of the EU countries. Intelligence interlocutors were required to fly and land aircraft at airfields controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). However, in the course of the anti-recruitment operation, the FSB received information that helped the Russian Armed Forces strike at a number of Ukrainian military installations.

