The FSB is conducting a pre-investigation verify on the statements of designer Artemy Lebedev in regards to the Circassians and the monument “Motherland Calls!” RIA News with regards to the lawyer Vladimir Slashchev.

Yuri Agirbov, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Circassian Cultural Diaspora in Moscow and a member of the Govt Committee of the Worldwide Circassian Affiliation, filed an announcement to provoke a felony case in opposition to Lebedev.

The verify is related with two movies of Lebedev on the YouTube channel, the place he spoke negatively in regards to the Circassians and in regards to the monument.

Earlier, Volgograd deputies condemned Lebedev’s phrases in regards to the Motherland monument. The speaker of the Volgograd Regional Duma, Alexander Bloshkin, known as Lebedev’s phrases offensive. The chief of the Simply Russia faction Dmitry Kalashnikov known as on his colleagues to acquire a authorized evaluation of Lebedev’s assertion.