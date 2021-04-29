The FSB published an operative video with the detained supporters of the Ukrainian youth radical community “MKU”. The entry is published by RT in its Telegram-channel.

The footage shows young people who talk in polls about the activities of an extremist group led by Yegor Krasnov, who is located on the territory of Ukraine. According to them, the leader of the radicals gave them instructions to organize massacres, armed attacks on citizens and law enforcement officers.

Earlier on April 29, the FSB reported on a special operation carried out in nine Russian cities, as a result of which 16 supporters of “MKU” were detained. They are suspected of preparing the bombing of administrative buildings and armed attacks on people, as well as propaganda of extremism. Cold weapons, instructions for the manufacture of explosive devices, records of committed and impending sabotage were confiscated from them. In addition, video reports on the actions of radicals were found, intended for the leader of the “M.K.U.” Egor Krasnov and correspondence with him.