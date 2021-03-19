The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia showed footage of the detention of Ukrainian radicals in Gelendzhik. Post publishes RIA News…

FSB officers have identified 13 supporters of the Ukrainian youth radical neo-Nazi community “MKU”. The footage shows that Nazi materials, edged weapons and instructions for the manufacture of explosive devices were seized from the detainees.

Another radical was detained in Yaroslavl.

According to the investigation, the community was created by Yegor Krasnov, a 21-year-old citizen of Ukraine.