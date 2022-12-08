FSB showed footage of the exchange of Russian Bout for American Greiner

The FSB has published footage of the exchange of American basketball player Brittney Griner for Russian Viktor Bout. Video materials posted by the agency RIA News.

The footage shows how Booth and Greiner walk towards the airport platform. After that, Bout, with a folder in his hands, leaves, accompanied by two operatives. After that, the Russian, already on the plane, told the camera that the exchange was a surprise for him, he was “taken straight from the cell with all his things.”

On December 8, Abu Dhabi hosted the procedure for exchanging basketball player Greiner for Bout, who was convicted in the United States for attempting to illegally trade in weapons and supporting terror. The Russian Foreign Ministry told Lente.ru that Moscow had been negotiating the exchange for a long time.