A lyceum student in the city of Sochi, who was planning to kill his classmates, kept a diary on a social network, where he talked about the manufacture of explosives. Screenshots of his posts were shown by the FSB of Russia, the footage is published by RBC in its Telegram-channel.

The schoolboy publicly showed the process of making hazardous components, shared plans and published pictures with the words “Hate”.

The FSB, during the arrest of the student, found in the apartment where he lived, substances for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices. They were seized.

The arrest of the student became known on the morning of Wednesday, March 24. FSB officers carried out operational-search measures and prevented the murder.