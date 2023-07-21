FSB charges Strelkov with calls for extremism and asks for arrest, he is charged

FSB investigator accuses former DPR minister Igor Girkin (Strelkov) of calling for extremism, reports TASS.

At a hearing in the Meshchansky Court of Moscow, where a petition for arrest is being considered, it became known that Strelkov was charged.

He asked the judge to hold the hearing behind closed doors, but was refused. The judge pointed out that there were no grounds for such a request.

The arrest of Strelkov became known on July 21. He was taken away by the security forces from his Moscow apartment after the searches were carried out. The doctor of Wagner PMC Dmitry Petrovsky said that four days ago he wrote a statement against the ex-minister to the Prosecutor General’s Office.