FSB: UK Foreign Office Directorate coordinated efforts to defeat Russia

The FSB stated that the British Foreign Office Directorate had been transformed into a special service and coordinated subversive policies in the Russian direction to inflict a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation. This was reported on Friday, September 13, with reference to the FSB Public Relations Center of Russia TASS.

According to the FSB, Russian security forces have relevant documentary materials. The task of the Directorate of Eastern Europe and Central Asia after the beginning of the NWO included escalation of the international military-political situation.

The accreditation of six employees of the British Embassy in Moscow has been terminated. According to the FSB Public Relations Center, signs of intelligence and subversive work have been detected in their actions.

On September 12, the Russian Embassy in London reported that Great Britain was close to moving to a new round of escalation in Ukraine.