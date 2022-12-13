The head of the FSB Bortnikov announced the detention of 400 war criminals of Ukraine on the border with the Russian Federation

In the Russian border regions, the number of terrorist manifestations has increased, including this is due to the activities of the Ukrainian special services, said the director of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov. About this with reference to the information center of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee writes RIA News.

“This is connected both with the intelligence and subversive activities of the Ukrainian special services, carried out with the support of Western countries led by the United States, and with attempts by supporters of international terrorist organizations to create clandestine cells and commit terrorist crimes,” he said.

Bortnikov noted that when trying to cross the Russian border, more than 400 Ukrainian radicals and persons who committed war crimes were detained at checkpoints.

Earlier, the governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced that territorial defense or self-defense units would appear in the Belgorod region. According to him, a large number of local residents addressed this request “literally from the very first days” of the start of the special operation.