The FSB of Russia has declassified archival materials about the verdict passed 75 years ago to members of the Nazi occupation regime in Ukraine, reports TASS…

The trial took place in Kiev from January 17 to 28, 1946. The military tribunal considered crimes committed by the occupiers in Kiev, Poltava, Stalino (Donetsk), Melitopol, Lvov and other cities.

The verdict, in particular, spoke about the plans of the Nazis to turn Ukraine into a German colony and to populate this territory with Germans. The court found that the German invaders exterminated over 4 million Soviet citizens. The number of those deported to Germany exceeded 2 million people, many of them died of hunger and backbreaking work.

From archival materials it follows that 12 accused were sentenced to death by hanging. The verdict was carried out the next day in the center of Kiev. The court appointed two more defendants 15 years and one 20 years of hard labor.