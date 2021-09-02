The FSB has published archival documents for the 76th anniversary of the signing of the Act of Surrender of Imperial Japan in World War II, which refers to the mass atrocities of the occupiers against Soviet citizens in Manchuria. On the official website department posted a declassified copy of the memo of the head of the Main Directorate of Counterintelligence “Smersh” of the USSR People’s Commissariat of Defense, Colonel-General Viktor Abakumov, sent to the Council of People’s Commissars of the USSR in the name of Joseph Stalin, as well as to the NKVD of the USSR in the name of Lavrenty Beria dated September 16, 1945.

The document says that on the territory of the prison of the special department of the Japanese provincial police in the city of Hailar on August 29, 1945, 43 decapitated male corpses of Soviet citizens who lived in Manchuria were found. We are talking about former employees of the Chinese Eastern Railway and residents of Hailar. It was established that they were executed on August 9 of the same year when the USSR entered the war with Japan. The invaders grabbed Soviet citizens in the street. Then, in shackles and bandages in front of their eyes, they were imprisoned. Having received news of the outbreak of hostilities between the Soviet Union and Imperial Japan, the head of the Hailar military mission, Lieutenant Colonel Amano and the head of the provincial police department of the North Khingan province of Kageyama, ordered the execution of the prisoners. Their heads were cut off.

Amano, Kageyama and 10 more Japanese gendarmes who executed Soviet citizens were arrested by Smersh officers of the Trans-Baikal Front.

At present, the published document is stored in the Central Archives of the FSB in the “Special Folder” fund of the Smersh GUKR of the USSR NPO.