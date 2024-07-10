FSB prevents terrorist attack on aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in Murmansk

The FSB has prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to carry out a terrorist attack on the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in Murmansk. This was reported by RIA News with reference to the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia.

According to the agency, a Ukrainian intelligence officer contacted a Russian Armed Forces serviceman serving on the cruiser and offered him to carry out a terrorist attack for money. The officer told Russian security agencies about the offer. The special services then played an operational game with their opponents in Kyiv.

The curators provided the soldier with components for assembling an incendiary device and claimed that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR MO) Kirill Budanov was responsible for the operation. (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring).

It is noted that the officer was promised evacuation to Finland, new documents and money after committing arson on the cruiser. However, when the Ukrainian special services received a recording with a staged terrorist attack on the cruiser, the curator stopped communicating. A case was opened under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 (“Incitement, recruitment or other involvement of a person in the commission of a terrorist crime”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it became known that the FSB prevented a terrorist attack against three high-ranking military personnel of the Ministry of Defense.