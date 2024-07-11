FSB prevents terrorist attack on Orthodox church in Maykop

FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack on an Orthodox church in Maykop. This was reported by TASS.

The attack was planned by a native of a Central Asian country who is a member of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia. The man planned to attack the clergy and guards of the temple, and then set the building on fire. Afterwards, he wanted to escape to another country.

To carry out his plan, the foreigner conducted reconnaissance of the area, drew up a plan of attack, and also bought components for making a homemade incendiary device and made it. He wanted to film the terrorist act on video and then publish it on social networks.

On June 23, terrorists attacked a synagogue and a temple in Derbent. At the same time, an attack on police officers occurred in Makhachkala.