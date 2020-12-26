Employees of the Federal Security Service, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, stopped the preparation of a terrorist attack in Makhachkala. Reported by TASS…

According to the service, four members of the Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia, were detained.

“The members of the group planned to detonate an explosive device near one of the administrative buildings of law enforcement agencies, followed by an armed attack on employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Republic of Dagestan,” the message says.

The day before, FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in Tambov, which was being prepared by a 17-year-old teenager. In the apartment rented by the young man, they found materials for creating a bomb, as well as “communications equipment containing Internet instructions for its assembly and use.”