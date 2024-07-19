FSB prevents terrorist attack at bus station in Yessentuki

In Yessentuki, FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack at the bus station. This is reported by TASS.

Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”).

The terrorist attack was planned by a native of one of the Central Asian countries. The security forces found out that he was a member of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia. The man was detained. Components of an improvised explosive device (IED) were seized from the cache he had prepared, and propaganda materials of a terrorist nature were found at home. After the terrorist attack, he planned to go to Syria.

According to the investigation, the foreigner studied the time of mass gatherings and selected the location of the IED. Afterwards, he bought the components, chemicals and striking elements to make the device.