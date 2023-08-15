Employees of the FSB of Russia prevented two residents of the Kyshtovsky district of the Novosibirsk region from committing treason, who tried to go over to the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to participate in the battles. This was reported on August 15 in the press service of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation for the region.

It is noted that a 33-year-old resident of the village of Kyshtovka tried to go over to the side of Ukraine along with his 29-year-old relative and organize the departure of Russians there to participate in hostilities against the Russian Federation. An arsenal of unregistered firearms and ammunition was found in his house.

“Taking into account the presence of the activities of these citizens of the conditions for the commission of a crime under Art. 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (high treason), in order to prevent the commission of a crime, the Federal Security Service of Russia in the Novosibirsk Region issued official warnings about the inadmissibility of such actions, ”the press service of the department said.

It is also stated that if men try to repeat such actions, they will face real criminal punishment.

In addition, the Vengerovsky District Court convicted a 33-year-old resident of Kyshtovka of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons. He was sentenced to one year in prison.

Earlier on August 15, the Center for Public Relations (CSP) of the FSB of Russia said that a local resident was detained in Crimea, who reported to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) about the transit of military cargo to the special operation zone. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, transfer or carrying of explosives or explosive devices”).

On July 11, the security forces detained a native of the Perm Territory, who provided financial assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for treason. It was established that an employee of one of the commercial banks of the Russian Federation made a non-cash money transfer to the account of a Ukrainian financial institution so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could purchase unmanned aerial systems, thermal imagers and other equipment, which is regarded as a damage to Russia’s security.