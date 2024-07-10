Russian FSB prevents terrorist attack against three high-ranking military officials of the Ministry of Defense

The FSB prevented a terrorist attack against three heads of the Ministry of Defense units, organized by Ukrainian military intelligence. This was reported by the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia.

The bombing was to be carried out by a recruited Russian citizen born in 1994. He organized the delivery of three bombs, wrapped in gift packaging, to the residential addresses of Russian military leaders in Moscow. They were to be detonated after the courier reported the delivery.

The FSB also showed a video of the man’s detention. The footage shows a 30-year-old Russian testing bombs. Special forces grab him and put him in handcuffs.

The detainee confessed. According to him, he colluded with the Ukrainian special services for material reward.

A criminal case was opened against him under the article on attempted terrorist attack and illegal trafficking of explosives and explosive devices.

Another terrorist attack was planned on the cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov

At the same time, the FSB reported the prevention of a terrorist attack on the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov in Murmansk.

Photo: Dmitry Makeev / RIA Novosti

According to the agency, Ukrainian intelligence tried to recruit a serviceman on this cruiser. He was also offered money for organizing a terrorist attack, as well as evacuation to Finland and new documents. The officer contacted the FSB himself and told everything. Then the Russian special services entered the game with their opponents in Kyiv.

It is noted that the curators provided the military with components for assembling an incendiary device. In response, they were sent a recording with a staged explosion on the cruiser, after which the Ukrainians stopped communicating. A case was opened under Part 1.1 of Article 205.1 (“Inducement, recruitment or other involvement of a person in the commission of a terrorist crime”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, the FSB prevented a terrorist attack at a defense enterprise

Earlier in July, it was reported that FSB officers had stopped a terrorist attack at a defense enterprise in Samara. It was planned by a local resident. It was established that in 2023, he began corresponding with a member of a pro-Ukrainian terrorist organization, who persuaded him to commit sabotage in the city.

The man was inspecting crime scenes and also assembling homemade incendiary devices. At this stage, he was detained. A criminal case was opened against him under Articles 30, 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempt to commit a terrorist act”).