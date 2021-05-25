Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia detained a member of the terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS, banned in Russia). On Tuesday, May 25, reports TASS…

The detention took place in the Stavropol Territory. It is clarified that a supporter of the movement was preparing a terrorist attack in Norilsk during the parade in honor of Victory Day.

According to the security department, the detainee was planning to detonate a homemade bomb in a convoy of military personnel. His communications equipment contains instructions for making explosive devices.

In addition, law enforcement officers found a cache in the basement of one of the city’s houses, in which the malefactor was hiding explosives. The security forces also studied the correspondence of the suspect with the people whom he tried to convince to take part in the terrorist attack.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was opened under part 1.1 (“Induction to commit a terrorist act”), part 3 of article 205.1 (“Aiding in the commission of a terrorist act”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.