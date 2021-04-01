In the Tver region, FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack, which a supporter of the terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS, banned in the Russian Federation) was preparing to triple. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Public Relations Center of the FSB of Russia.
During the arrest, the offender resisted and was killed.
The secret service added that the terrorist attack was being prepared at one of the objects of the fuel and energy complex.
