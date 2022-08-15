FSB prevented a terrorist attack planned by the SBU on an oil pipeline in the Volgograd region

In the Volgograd region, FSB officers prevented the explosion of an oil pipeline, which was being prepared by two Russians from the right-wing radical group “Restrukt” at the direction of the Ukrainian special services. About it RIA News reported to the FSB.

Two saboteurs tried to blow up the pipe, but offered armed resistance and were neutralized. The crime was prepared by people from the “Restrukt” created by nationalist Maxim Martsinkevich (Tesak), Russian Andrey Chuenkov, born in 1986, and Ukrainian Yuri Ionov, born in 1988.

According to the FSB, Chuenkov is currently fighting in Ukraine in the Uragan national battalion, and his accomplice is in the Azov battalion (a terrorist organization banned in Russia).

The Russian special services are taking measures aimed at suppressing the criminal activities of Chuenkov and Ionov, and are also searching for their accomplices in Russia.

From the place of sabotage, the FSB seized an improvised explosive device (IED), two traumatic pistols, which were converted to fire live ammunition.