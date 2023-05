FSB: an attempt on the head of the police department of the village of Kirillovka was prevented in Zaporozhye

In the Zaporozhye region, FSB officers prevented an attempt on the life of the head of the police department in the village of Kirillovka. About it RIA News reported in the regional department of the department.

A citizen of Ukraine who was planning a murder and a terrorist attack in the region was detained.