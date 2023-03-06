FSB prevented an attempt by the SBU on the head of the Tsargrad group of companies Konstantin Malofeev

Employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia prevented an assassination attempt on the head of the Tsargrad group of companies Konstantin Malofeev – it was organized by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). This was announced on Monday, March 6, at the Public Relations Center (CSP) of the Russian special services.

According to the FSB, the crime was prepared by Russian citizen Denis Kapustin, the founder of the Russian Volunteer Corps.

Kapustin’s accomplices by the name of Keiner and Ushkov, who at various times were members of the right-wing radical organizations White Rex, Restruct, Tor Steiner and Karpatskaya Sich, were liquidated after they offered armed resistance

They wanted to blow up Konstantin Malofeev in his car

As told in the TsOS FSB, the terrorists were going to plant a bomb under Malofeev’s car. The assassination attempt on the owner of the Tsargrad TV channel was prepared according to the same scheme by which the journalist Daria Dugina was killed.

The special service released footage of the moment the bomb was planted under Malofeev’s car. They show how a man approaches a parked Mercedes, sits down and installs the device. Then he leaves.

Malofeev’s Mercedes was demined by the FSB sapper robot – it neutralized a bomb attached to the bottom of the car.

Denis Kapustin involved in the attack on villages near Bryansk

Denis Kapustin, who prepared the assassination attempt on Malofeev, was also the organizer and participant in the attack by members of the Russian Volunteer Corps on villages near Bryansk and in the preparation of a terrorist attack at an oil and gas facility in the Volgograd region.

This terrorist attack was prevented in August 2022. Currently, Kapustin lives on the territory of Ukraine and participates in hostilities against the Russian army.