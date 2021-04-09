The Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack in Crimea. It is reported by RIA News…

It is clarified that two Russians born in 1992 and 1999 planned an attack with the use of explosive devices on an educational institution in Simferopol, and then flee to Syria through Ukraine and Turkey.

The suspects are members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group banned in Russia. They found instructions on how to make homemade bombs in their phones, as well as correspondence with the emirs of the terrorist organization about the planned attack. At the moment they are detained. A case was initiated under the article on the promotion of terrorist activities, the propaganda of terrorism and the illegal manufacture of bombs.

Earlier, on April 5, FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in Kislovodsk, Stavropol Territory. A supporter of the international terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS, banned in Russia) and three of his accomplices were detained. One of the detainees was preparing an attack on police officers, and three other Russians organized a channel for financing militants in the Syrian Arab Republic.