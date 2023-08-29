FSB prevented a terrorist attack in Kaluga at a critical infrastructure facility

In Kaluga, the FSB prevented a terrorist attack at a critical infrastructure facility. This is reported RIA News with reference to the FSB of Russia.

According to the agency, the security forces detained a resident of the Kaluga region, who was going to go to Ukraine and join the Azov brigade. (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation). The detainee, on the instructions of Ukraine, planned to commit a terrorist attack on one of the critical infrastructure facilities in Kaluga, which he had already been preparing. Security officials found a cache he made with components of an improvised explosive device. In the gadgets of the detainee, they found instructions for making the device and correspondence with the Ukrainian coordinator.

A criminal case was opened against the Russian under Articles 275 (“Preparation for high treason in the form of going over to the side of the enemy”), 205 (“Preparation to commit a terrorist act”), 205.5 (“Participation in the activities of a terrorist organization”) 205.3 (“Training for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He has been charged.