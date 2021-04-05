FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in Kislovodsk, Stavropol Territory. On Monday, April 5, reports TASS…

A supporter of the international terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS, banned in Russia), as well as three of his accomplices, who are part of the terrorist cell, were detained.

According to the intelligence service, one of the detainees was preparing an attack on police officers, and three other Russians organized a channel for financing the militants in the Syrian Arab Republic.

In the phone of the alleged terrorist, they found instructions on how to make a homemade bomb. Also, during a search, he was found to have components of an explosive device, explosive and submunitions.