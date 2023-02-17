The FSB of Russia announced the liquidation of Islamists who planned a terrorist attack at the Kaluga chemical plant

In the Kaluga region, FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack that was being prepared by two militants of the international terrorist organization Islamic State (IS) banned in Russia. About it RIA News reported in the public relations center of the department.

During the arrest, two natives of the Central Asian republics were liquidated, who actively resisted Russian law enforcement officers. There were no casualties among the security forces and citizens.

According to the FSB, the suspects took an oath of allegiance to the IS, and after the attack intended to leave for Syria. They planned to set off an improvised explosive device (IED) from incendiary mixtures near tanks with fuel and lubricants at a chemical industry enterprise.

High-capacity IEDs, Molotov cocktails, firearms and ammunition were confiscated from the safe house of the liquidated militants. There was also a laboratory for the production of explosives.

A criminal case has been opened on preparation for a terrorist attack.