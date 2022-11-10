In Yekaterinburg, FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in the building of the military registration and enlistment office

In Yekaterinburg, FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in the administrative building of the Kirovsky district. On Thursday, November 10, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the FSB in the Sverdlovsk region.

According to the agency, security service fighters, together with employees of counterintelligence agencies, detained a 47-year-old Russian who planned to commit a terrorist act in the building of the military enlistment office.

Searches were carried out in the defendant’s home and five improvised incendiary devices were seized. Now the court has placed the man in jail.

It is noted that the detainee is a supporter of organizations recognized in Russia as terrorist and extremist. Investigators opened a case under the article on preparation for a terrorist act.

Earlier it became known that the FSB detained nine saboteurs of the Security Service of Ukraine for preparing terrorist attacks against employees of the administration of the Kherson region.