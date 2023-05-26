FSB prevented a terrorist attack in Gelendzhik, detained a Russian citizen with an explosive device

FSB officers prevented a terrorist attack in Gelendzhik, a Russian citizen, who is a supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazism, was detained. This is reported RIA News with reference to the department’s public relations center.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was seized from a 42-year-old man. The bomb was hidden in a cache equipped in the forest. He was preparing an attack on a law enforcement facility. A criminal case has been opened on the preparation for the commission of a terrorist act. During a search at the address of the detainee, the security forces found components for the manufacture of IEDs.

By court order, the suspect was taken into custody.

On May 25, the FSB announced the prevention of terrorist attacks prepared by saboteurs at Russian nuclear power plants. Three citizens of Ukraine Oleksandr Maystruk, Eduard Usatenko and Yuriy Kishchak were recruited by Vitaliy Gorbatyuk, an employee of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. The security forces also detained two Russian citizens who were assisting the group with communications and transport.

The saboteurs managed to blow up one power line pylon at the Leningrad NPP, mine four power line pylons and plant explosive devices under seven more pylons of the Kalinin NPP.