FSB announced the suppression of attempted terrorist attacks by Ukraine against the leaders of the Zaporozhye region

FSB officers prevented a series of terrorist attacks against the leaders of the Zaporozhye region. About it RIA News reported in the department.

Sabotage against the leaders of the region and law enforcement officials was prepared by order of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. An attempt to commit terrorist acts was stopped by the Russian special services as a result of an operational game.

The FSB installed a GUR officer who led the recruited residents of Zaporizhia, and a performer of sabotage. His accomplice has been arrested. Also, the security forces confiscated the means of committing terrorist attacks from him and revealed the channels of undercover communication and financing.

Criminal cases have been opened on the terrorist attack and illegal trafficking in explosive devices.