FSB officers prevented a mass execution in a school near Moscow. Reported by Telegram-channel “112”.

Two teenagers of 16 years old were detained. According to intelligence agencies, the schoolchildren have developed a plan to attack an educational institution with the aim of killing teachers and students. The suspects were planning to use edged weapons and firearms.

During the search, the teenagers found two homemade pistols, nine firecrackers with metal bullets, tactical gloves, a balaclava and a T-shirt with the inscription “Natural selection”.

It is noted that the schoolchildren came up with the idea of ​​attacking an educational institution after watching thematic videos on YouTube. A criminal case was initiated.

On December 25, the FSB announced the prevention of a terrorist attack in Tambov, which was being prepared by a 17-year-old teenager. In the apartment rented by the young man, they found materials for creating a bomb, as well as “communications equipment containing Internet instructions for its assembly and use.”